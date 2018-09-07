Fear of missing out? You'll never have to skip a soiree once you transform yourself into a life-size cutout.

A company called Cardboard Cutout Standees allows you to create a cardboard version of your fave celeb, BFF or yourself to use for the moments when someone can't make it in real life.

Standees says they'll deliver your personalized cardboard cutout within one to two business days. Just upload a quality image of your choice and, for $49.99 up to $139.99 (depending on height), you'll receive your flat friend in the mail.

Tack on an additional $30 for foamcore and corrugated plastic cutouts. For $20 extra you can add text and for $40 more, you can turn your creation into a dry-erase board -- perfect for graduation guest sign-ins.

Sometimes the results are pretty hilarious, as shown by customers raving about the cutouts on social media.

Chinique Brown of Charleston, South Carolina, told "Good Morning America" that she purchased a standee for her 18-year-old daughter Chakezra Brown's recent high school graduation party.

"Everybody took a picture with it and it was a lot of fun," Brown said.

Standees also sells customizable cardboard heads, as does party supply merchant Oriental Trading Company.

The website customlifesizecutout.com also offers custom cardboard cutouts starting at $71.