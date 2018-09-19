The Museum of Illusions in New York City will flip your world upside down

Sep 19, 2018, 4:24 AM ET
PHOTO: The Museum of Illusions in New York City offers a wild experience for its visitors. PlayThe Museum of Illusions
No, this is not a trick: The Museum of Illusions is a real experience.

The interactive museum started as a wildly popular attraction in Zagreb, Croatia, and now it's opening up in New York City.

PHOTO: One of the mind-bending exhibits at The Museum of Illusions in New York City.The Museum of Illusions
"I like to say it's a place where people can forget about reality," Renne Gjoni, CEO of the Museum of Illusions in New York City told "GMA." "It's a place where the whole family, senior citizens and kids, can have a good time."

There are 70 fun exhibits at the Museum of Illusions where visitors can experience everything from walking on walls to walking through a room of endless mirrors.

The environment was designed to be very Instagram-friendly for visitors, with everything from a giant Kaleidoscope for some funky photo-ops with your friends, to a Color Room to play with colorful shadows.

PHOTO: You can play tricks on your friends in the different rooms at this museum. The Museum of Illusions
Not only is it an entertaining space to be in, but it's also an educational one.

"We have a lot of brainteaser games and we try to explain how these different illusions play tricks on your mind," Gjoni said. "It's a bit of psychology and playing with your senses."

PHOTO: This kaleidoscope exhibit provides an Instagrammable photo-op at every angle.ABC News
The Museum of Illusions in New York City opens on September 20.

