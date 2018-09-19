The Museum of Illusions in New York City will flip your world upside down

No, this is not a trick: The Museum of Illusions is a real experience.

The interactive museum started as a wildly popular attraction in Zagreb, Croatia, and now it's opening up in New York City.

The Museum of Illusions

"I like to say it's a place where people can forget about reality," Renne Gjoni, CEO of the Museum of Illusions in New York City told "GMA." "It's a place where the whole family, senior citizens and kids, can have a good time."

There are 70 fun exhibits at the Museum of Illusions where visitors can experience everything from walking on walls to walking through a room of endless mirrors.

The environment was designed to be very Instagram-friendly for visitors, with everything from a giant Kaleidoscope for some funky photo-ops with your friends, to a Color Room to play with colorful shadows.

The Museum of Illusions

Not only is it an entertaining space to be in, but it's also an educational one.

"We have a lot of brainteaser games and we try to explain how these different illusions play tricks on your mind," Gjoni said. "It's a bit of psychology and playing with your senses."

ABC News

The Museum of Illusions in New York City opens on September 20.