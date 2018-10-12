A young Navy veteran who found himself navigating stormy waters thanks to a controversial post about his dating life by his mom -- who said he was afraid to go out alone with women because of the possibility of false accusations -- says all is forgiven.

Pieter Hanson sparked a firestorm on Twitter Saturday when his mom posted a photo of him in his Navy uniform and wrote that he "respects women" but won't date "due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind."

The tweet, which has since been deleted, included the hashtag #HimToo, which has recently been used by those who believe that men are in danger of being falsely accused of sexual assault.

The hashtag's rise to prominence comes amid the contentious Supreme Court confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual misconduct by several women. Kavanaugh vehemently denied the accusations.

Hanson took matters into his own hands, created a Twitter account and made it clear that he strongly disagreed with his mom's post.

He poked fun at the original photo, posing in the same position and clarifying that he does not support #HimToo, writing, "I respect and #believewomen."

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let’s turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point. pic.twitter.com/yZFkEjyB6L — Pieter Hanson (@Thatwasmymom) October 9, 2018

Pieter's brother, Jon Hanson, chimed in on the Twitter to say this wasn't a first for their mom.

This is MY brother. And people ask if mom has ever done this before. She has. Here is the evidence. Enjoy. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/rAgcY2wORT — Jon Hanson (@DancinJonHanson) October 10, 2018

Their mother has since issued an apology, and both brothers said that they have forgiven her.

"I learned a valuable lesson about the internet and hope to move on with the great relationship we've always had," she said in a statement Thursday.

“ ” I think just deep down she just meant really well.

The brothers joined "Good Morning America" Friday to further clear the air.

GMA

"After a whirlwind of things played out I gave her a call the next morning and said, 'Hey, mom, I love you, you're still my mom. This one's a mulligan,'" Pieter Hanson said.

His brother Jon added, "I think just deep down she just meant really well." He explained their mom "just started" actively using Twitter and was having a political debate with someone at the time of the controversial tweet.

"[She] didn't realize that it was going to be something that went out to the world. She didn't really understand -- it was her first week on Twitter," Jon explained laughing.

Pieter Hanson said his friends and family encouraged him to embrace the social media attention.

"I had no idea how to Tweeter," he admitted laughing. "And now I have 43,000 followers."

Since then, he's used the account to post pictures of his cat and in return he's received thousands of pictures from fellow cat lovers.

GMA

"I had in the neighborhood of 10,000 cat photos sent to me in my inbox which was the best thing ever," Pieter Hanson said.

And Despite the heightened attention, Hanson admits: "Yes, I am single."