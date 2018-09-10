Transcript for Mother and son go viral over #HimToo post

Anyone have parents that attempt the internet? Yeah. Yes. Half of them aren't clapping because they are the parents who attempt the internet. That's me. In these times that people are very divided I always turn to the internet for a good meme. I think it brings us together. There was this mom who in these times decided to tweet about her single son. She talks about how her son was number one in boot camp. He was in the military. He won't go on solo dates due to the current climate. She hashtagged it him too. This was a well-intentioned mother. She was trying to pimp -- that's not a good word for it. She was advertising him for a date. The son woke up to being viral. He had gone viral. He doesn't even have Twitter. He was like mom started a week ago and she broke the internet. He replied and gave himself the handle thatwasmymom. He said sometimes people that love us do things that hurt us without realing it. I never have and never will support him too. I'm a proud Navy vet, a cat guy. The memes blew up. The internet wins again. We got a meme of psycho. This is my son he single handedly runs a small hotel, et cetera. Then there was one about a cat. This is my son he graduated to the litter box within one week. Pretty much these go on and on. The guy, the son, his brother spoke up and said I don't know if I should laugh at you or cry for you. He said although I feel bad for my brother, we will never let him forget this. I have a question. Was that him in a pose like that? He's mocking -- because his mom picked a picture -- I was going to say I hoped this wasn't serious. Only a mom would pick a picture that looks like a senior picture. His mom posted that to get him a date. It says he doesn't go on solo dates. His brother wrote I can assure you he goes on solo dates. We need a report if did it work. People are pouring in. He turned this into a great scenario. He said I want to draw attention to -- his younger brother had nonlymphoma cancer. He turned it into a fundraiser. He said let's turn this into lemonade. I want to draw attention to a great cause. Please donate. The guy has a great attitude. He was adorable. I like that.

