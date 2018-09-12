How you can plan to protect your pets before Hurricane Florence

As Hurricane Florence bears down on the East Coast and is expected to bring catastrophic flooding to the Southeast United States, many pet owners are wondering what to do as they continue evacuating and protecting their homes.

Interested in Hurricane Florence? Add Hurricane Florence as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Hurricane Florence news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The Category 4 storm is expected to affect North and South Carolina with gusty winds as soon as later tonight or early tomorrow morning and could make landfall Friday or Saturday.

The Carolinas, and neighboring states, should expect hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall from then through Saturday or Sunday.

"GMA" spoke to Sára Varsa, vice president of the Animal Rescue Team at the Humane Society of the United States, about what pet owners can do to help keep their furry buddies safe during emergency situations like this.

If it's not safe for you, it's not safe for your pet.

That's the main takeaway here, Varsa said. So, as you plan and prepare, always keep that in mind, whatever you might need as you are displaced or as you hunker down during the storm, your animal needs too.

If you can, bring your pet with you when evacuating.

Definitely adhere to all the evacuation orders that you are being told, depending on what state and area you live in.

But also make all attempts to not leave these beloved animals behind. You should have started planning earlier this summer, but if not, start planning now and include them in your family's evacuation plan of action.

This means also calling ahead to hotels and shelters to make sure they take pets. If they do not accept pets, try calling a friend or relative out of your coverage area and see if they will house you and/or your animal. Also try a local vet if this doesn't work.

Bristol TN/VA is a good place to live and a safe place to evacuate!

Reduced rates, camping and pet friendly options are available. We are thinking of you and wish you safe travels. https://t.co/2jLO22A0nq #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/u501rrNxzB — Discover Bristol (@MyBristolVisit) September 11, 2018

All pet owners should make sure their animal has some sort of identification like a collar with ID tags.

If you have time now or even for other impending storms, getting your animal microchipped is also a good idea.

With smart phones, it's great to have a photo of your animal and even better if you are in that photo as proof of ownership, Varsa said.

Put together a pet supplies kit, like you would for yourself or your children.

And this kit should be able to care for your animal for a minimum of 5 to 7 days, she says.

This should include things like medications, leashes, carriers, food, potable water and water bowls, toys and beds, veterinarian contact information, litter, small carriers for dogs and more.

Also, if you expect to lose electricity, cleaning your animal is important, so disinfectant clothes and wipes are also good to have, at least a week's supply worth for your animal.

This afternoon the Humane Rescue Alliance took in 26 animals from @norfolkanimals, ahead of Hurricane Florence. The dogs and cats arrived in advance of impending weather to help clear space for animals in Norfolk impacted by the storm. pic.twitter.com/k0crj3lVeB — Humane Rescue (@HumaneRescue) September 11, 2018

The safest place for your animal is with you.

You don't want your animal loose during or after the storm. (We'll talk about larger animals like horses later here.)

If you do not evacuate, make sure to bring your pets inside with you and keep them on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

Tethering an animal outside is literally a death sentence, so never do this, whether you stay at your home or evacuate, Varsa said.

For cats, make sure small spaces in the home are covered, so they don't go run and hide during the storm, where you can't reach them.

UPDATE: Our friends at Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society have deployed down to the Outer Banks to help empty shelters in the path of #HurricaneFlorence to make room for displaced animals. pic.twitter.com/QBN2EG5g9V — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) September 11, 2018

After the storm, don't let your animal roam loose, so they don't get lost or injured.

There might be debris on the floor such as nails, and you don't want them stepping on that.

Also, be patient with your pets after a disaster and expect them to be disoriented if there is damage to your home or the yard.

Check the yard and make sure again to keep them close, so they don't run off.

Larger animals need to have a plan too.

This includes horses, pigs and other livestock.

If you can evacuate with them or bring them to a safer farm, you should absolutely do so. Try to get them to higher ground if flooding is expected.

When putting together a kit of food and water for them, buy gallons. Remember, this is crucial for their survival.

As for tagging your animals, be gentle, but you can get creative like painting your name and number on the side of a horse with paint that is not toxic and chemical free.

If you can't evacuate your large animal, in this case, do not lock them up in a confined space. Let them roam somewhere that is considered somewhat free, so that if there is major destruction and flooding and you can't get to them, they can hopefully escape to shelter.