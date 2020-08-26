Laura expected to become Category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds Landfall is still expected on the Louisiana and Texas border line.

Laura is an even stronger storm now compared to Tuesday with winds gusting at 110 mph which is just short of being a Category 3 major hurricane.

Laura is expected to intensify to Category 4 with winds of 130 mph later today.

Landfall is still expected on the Louisiana and Texas border line as a Category 3 or 4.

Additionally, a storm surge of up to 15 feet is forecast from western Louisiana to eastern Texas.

