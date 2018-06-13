Raccoon scales 20-story skyscraper, rises to social media stardom

Jun 13, 2018, 8:48 AM ET
PHOTO: A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill in St. Paul, Minn., June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling an office building.PlayEvan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP
A furry masked critter that scaled a skyscraper in St. Paul, Minnesota, has become a social media sensation overnight.

The raccoon was spotted climbing the ledges along the UBS Financial Services building downtown before it stopped to rest on a ledge, according to ABC News affiliate KSTP in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

As the raccoon ascended more than 20-stories, his tale began rising in popularity on Twitter with the hashtag #mprraccoon and one user created an account @TheStPaulRacco1.

PHOTO: A raccoon sits on the ledge of an office window in the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul, Minn., June 12, 2018.Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP
A raccoon sits on the ledge of an office window in the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul, Minn., June 12, 2018.

Mayor Melvin Carter said on Twitter that city officials were working with building owners to find a way to help the raccoon when he stopped and appeared stuck at one point.

According to KSTP, the city feared other capture methods could have startled the raccoon and caused a fall.

PHOTO: A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., June 12, 2018.Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP
A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul, Minn., June 12, 2018.

But, the daring masked climber safely made it to the roof by the middle of the night.

Fans of the fearless furry critter celebrated on social media, praising its persistence.

Other fans have created parody videos, set to the "Mission Impossible" theme music, and posted them to Twitter.

Officials successfully and safely captured the raccoon Wednesday morning with the help of traps and soft cat food.

