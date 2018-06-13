Raccoon scales 20-story skyscraper, rises to social media stardom

A furry masked critter that scaled a skyscraper in St. Paul, Minnesota, has become a social media sensation overnight.

The raccoon was spotted climbing the ledges along the UBS Financial Services building downtown before it stopped to rest on a ledge, according to ABC News affiliate KSTP in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

**Record scratch** **Freeze frame** "Yup, thats me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. Well, it all started when . . ."#mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/UI6oMtoNbg — Ohidur Choudhury (@ochoudhury22) June 13, 2018

As the raccoon ascended more than 20-stories, his tale began rising in popularity on with the hashtag #mprraccoon and one user created an account @TheStPaulRacco1.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP

Mayor Melvin Carter said on Twitter that city officials were working with building owners to find a way to help the raccoon when he stopped and appeared stuck at one point.

Even wild animals know @cityofsaintpaul is a great place to reach for higher heights. We’re working with staff & building owner to find a way to help #MPRraccoon without further endangering it or staff by scaring or making it feel threatened. — Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter_) June 12, 2018

According to KSTP, the city feared other capture methods could have startled the raccoon and caused a fall.

Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP

But, the daring masked climber safely made it to the roof by the middle of the night.

Fans of the fearless furry critter celebrated on social media, praising its persistence.

Woke up, checked on the #mprraccoon to find out HE MADE IT TO THE ROOF!!! ???????????? YESSSS!!! Soooooo happy, we can resume life now, and keep in mind to help and love animals every day, not just when they are scaling a huge building. #loveanimalseveryday pic.twitter.com/eoVIljZ6Fl — Laura Lynn (@PsychicMediumLL) June 13, 2018

Other fans have created parody videos, set to the "Mission Impossible" theme music, and posted them to Twitter.

Officials successfully and safely captured the raccoon Wednesday morning with the help of traps and soft cat food.

After a delicious meal of soft cat food, #mprraccoon has been caught and will be picked up by Wildlife Management. Goodbye friend! pic.twitter.com/twcBPpjOQk — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018