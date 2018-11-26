How to stretch your donation dollars this #GivingTuesday

The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, or #GivingTuesday, is the annual international day of charitable giving that marks the beginning of the holiday season.

If you still have money left over after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, here are some expert tips on how to make the most out of your charitable dollars, plus some ways to donate besides cash.

Last year, close to an estimated $300 million was donated on Giving Tuesday.

STOCK/Getty Images

If you are looking for ways to stretch your donations this year, check if your employer is one of the many in the U.S. that will match your donations.

Companies like General Electric, Johnson and Johnson, the Gap and even "Good Morning America"'s parent company, Disney, have stated that they will match donations, essentially doubling your charitable dollars.

There are also non-monetary ways you can pay it forward -- if you are strapped for cash, many companies will also let you donate things such as airline miles, hotel points and even credit card points to charitable causes.

It is also important to remember that not all charities are created equal, and just because one claims to support a cause, doesn't mean it actually does.

ABC News' Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis recommends doing your research and being extra cautious about making donations online, through fundraisers such as GoFundMe or Facebook.

You can also vet charities through organizations such as the Better Business Bureau, Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch or Guidestar.

#GivingTuesday is a time to give with purpose. Join millions tomorrow as they give-back to all our communities around the world. https://t.co/MpRFe5kxQC pic.twitter.com/UvHBNz1ObF — Charity Navigator (@CharityNav) November 26, 2018

Finally, many donations to charitable organizations are tax deductible. You can check if your donation is tax deductible using the IRS's Tax Exempt Organization Search, here. And be sure to remember to get a receipt!