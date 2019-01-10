How to transform your interiors with tasteful pops of color in the new year

Designer and mastermind behind the blog "Bright Bazaar" Will Taylor stopped by "Good Morning America" to share his top tips for how to revamp your interior in the new year with some playful, tasteful pops of color.

Taylor, whose personal motto is "beige is boring!" broke down his top three tips to give your home a refresh, and a bit of color, in ways that will make your spaces look brighter as well as tidier.

Check out his fabulous tips below.

Add a tasteful, bright pop of color to your doors

Some people may think that adding a bright color to a room could make it a bit overwhelming, but one tasteful way to have fun with bright colors is to paint the bold color of your choice around the edge of a door: Making it visible but not overshadowing or distracting, says Taylor.

Doing this is also a great conversation starter!

Brighten up your bookshelves

The easiest way to add color to your room is to just stick it on, according to Taylor. To brighten up a bookshelf, he simply attached stick-on wallpaper to the back and sides to add a subtle pop of color that doesn't disrupt the look you already have going in your room.

ABC News

Taylor also recommends de-cluttering and organizing your bookshelf. If it is stacked with pictures that your kids may have made for you, one way to give this handmade art new life on the shelf is to frame it.

He also recommends hiding all technology: leaving cords and routers out can quickly make a space look messy. Taylor suggests choosing a decorative storage basket with a color contrast to the bookshelf to hide the mess while still staying organized.

Put up mirrors with bright-colored borders

Mirrors can add so much to room,according to Taylor, including adding more depth and personality to your space.

ABC News

Taylor suggests spicing up a traditional mirror with a bold-hued frame, or grouping together small framed mirrors on a wall. If you are shy to color, these framed mirrors are great because the color is especially subtle.