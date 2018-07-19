This woman and her husky BFF share an adorable duet

A video of a 3-year-old husky and his owner howling off-key will put a smile on every dog-lover's face.

Megan Vaughan, 35, of Tennessee, and her dog Cash, have been "singing" together for months.

"He's just a little comedian," Vaughan told "Good Morning America." "I think he sees himself in the camera nad he's just a total ham."

Courtesy Megan Vaughan

Vaughan said that Cash started singing with her after he heard other dogs howling on YouTube videos.

"One day, I just started howling back at him," she explained.

Courtesy Megan Vaughan

Vaughan shared her and Cash's latest performance on her YouTube page to give her followers a laugh.

But this isn't the first time Cash has gotten the attention of viewers. A video of the sweet pup barking at a unicorn float was seen and loved by millions back in June.

Courtesy Megan Vaughan

"He's just a happy, fun dog," Vaughan said. "Everyday is the best day, in his world."