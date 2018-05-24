The first sign of summer is nearly here: Memorial Day weekend!
The three-day weekend is the perfect time to break out the sunglasses, flip-flops and grill and head to the backyard for some relaxed, outdoor fun.
Try these ideas for a last-minute party to kick off summer!
Keep it red, white and blue
The patriotic theme can extend from your decorations to your food.
Try Buddy Valastro's red, white and blue strawberries, patriotic confetti cake pops and Sandra Lee's red, white and blue velvet cake for sweet treats.
Liven up your backyard too with red, white and blue by decorating your lawn with patriotic stars.
Click here for DIY instructions.
Remember the troops
The reason most U.S. workers get a day off Monday is very important: To honor fallen U.S. troops.
Set up a space at your gathering for guests to write note cards to U.S. service members. Collect the note cards after the party and send them to one of the dozens of organizations that send care packages to troops serving abroad.
When you invite your guests, ask them to bring used clothes and household goods to donate to troops. Vietnam Veterans of America operates a service in most states called ClothingDonations.org that will pick up the donations for veterans.
Break out the grill
Nothing says summer more than grilling in the backyard.
Try these recipes from the "GMA" team.
Robin Roberts' BBQ bacon garlic-infused burgers
George Stephanopoulos' grilled Greek shrimp sensation
Michael Strahan's mighty ribs with grilled sweet potatoes
Ginger Zee's buffalo chicken wings
Lara Spencer's spicy steak supreme
Play games
From cornhole to oversized Connect Four and checkers boards to the more traditional Frisbee and croquet, no backyard party is complete with yard games!
Bonus: Click HERE for this summer's must-have pool floats.
Blast a beat
Keep your guests entertained with a playlist made of the songs Spotify predicts will be the 2018 songs of the summer.
I Like It - Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin
This Is America - Childish Gambino
One Kiss - Calvin Harris ft. Dua Lipa
OTW - Khalid ft. 6BLCK, Ty Dolla $ign
Sangria Wine - Camila Cabello, Pharrell Williams
Boo'd Up - Ella Mai
Nice for What - Drake
Life Changes - Thomas Rhett
Zombie - Bad Wolves
No Tears Left to Cry - Ariana Grande
Playinwitme - KYLYE ft. Kehlani
Ball for Me - Post Malone ft. Nicki Minaj
2002 - Anne-Marie
Burn the House Down - AJR
Solo - Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato
Youth - Shawn Mendes ft. Khalid