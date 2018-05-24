Yard games, music and more: Tips to throw a memorable Memorial Day party

May 24, 2018, 4:01 AM ET
PHOTO: Three people jump into a swimming pool in an undated stock photo. STOCK/Getty Images
The first sign of summer is nearly here: Memorial Day weekend!

The three-day weekend is the perfect time to break out the sunglasses, flip-flops and grill and head to the backyard for some relaxed, outdoor fun.

PHOTO: Three people jump into a swimming pool in an undated stock photo. STOCK/Getty Images
Try these ideas for a last-minute party to kick off summer!

Keep it red, white and blue

The patriotic theme can extend from your decorations to your food.

Try Buddy Valastro's red, white and blue strawberries, patriotic confetti cake pops and Sandra Lee's red, white and blue velvet cake for sweet treats.

PHOTO: LIfestyle expert Sandra Lee shared recipes for July 4th celebrations on Good Morning America, July 4, 2016.Courtesy: Sandra Lee
Liven up your backyard too with red, white and blue by decorating your lawn with patriotic stars.

Click here for DIY instructions.

PHOTO: TheConcreteCottage.com Jeannine Dean demonstrates how to decorate your lawn with stars for Memorial Day.TheConcreteCottage.com
PHOTO: TheConcreteCottage.com Jeannine Dean suggests decorating your lawn with stars for Memorial Day. TheConcreteCottage.com
Remember the troops

The reason most U.S. workers get a day off Monday is very important: To honor fallen U.S. troops.

PHOTO: Children greet members of the military in an undated stock photo. Getty Images
Set up a space at your gathering for guests to write note cards to U.S. service members. Collect the note cards after the party and send them to one of the dozens of organizations that send care packages to troops serving abroad.

When you invite your guests, ask them to bring used clothes and household goods to donate to troops. Vietnam Veterans of America operates a service in most states called ClothingDonations.org that will pick up the donations for veterans.

Break out the grill

Nothing says summer more than grilling in the backyard.

Try these recipes from the "GMA" team.

Robin Roberts' BBQ bacon garlic-infused burgers

George Stephanopoulos' grilled Greek shrimp sensation

PHOTO: A group pf people having a barbecue in an undated stock photo.STOCK/Getty Images
Michael Strahan's mighty ribs with grilled sweet potatoes

Ginger Zee's buffalo chicken wings

Lara Spencer's spicy steak supreme

Play games

From cornhole to oversized Connect Four and checkers boards to the more traditional Frisbee and croquet, no backyard party is complete with yard games!

PHOTO: Giant 4 Connect in a RowAmazon
PHOTO: Giant Tumbling TimbersAmazon.com
PHOTO: Hey! Play! Lawn Bowling Game/Skittle BallAmazon.com
Bonus: Click HERE for this summer's must-have pool floats.

Blast a beat

PHOTO: TheConcreteCottage.com Jeannine Dean demonstrates how to decorate your lawn with stars for Memorial Day.TheConcreteCottage.com
Keep your guests entertained with a playlist made of the songs Spotify predicts will be the 2018 songs of the summer.

I Like It - Cardi B ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

This Is America - Childish Gambino

One Kiss - Calvin Harris ft. Dua Lipa

OTW - Khalid ft. 6BLCK, Ty Dolla $ign

Sangria Wine - Camila Cabello, Pharrell Williams

Boo'd Up - Ella Mai

Nice for What - Drake

Life Changes - Thomas Rhett

Zombie - Bad Wolves

No Tears Left to Cry - Ariana Grande

Playinwitme - KYLYE ft. Kehlani

Ball for Me - Post Malone ft. Nicki Minaj

2002 - Anne-Marie

Burn the House Down - AJR

Solo - Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato

Youth - Shawn Mendes ft. Khalid

