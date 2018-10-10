How a yoga studio near Fort Hood is serving its military community

A yoga studio just outside of one of the largest military bases in the country has made it its mission to help our nation's heroes heal their minds and bodies through yoga.

Life Moves Yoga, a studio in Killeen, Texas, near Fort Hood Military Base, was nominated as one of Reader's Digest's "Nicest Places in America," because of the work the studio is doing in creating a refuge for the military community it serves on and off the mat.

"I want to spend time and energy bringing the healing power of yoga to our heroes and their families," Beth Funk, the owner of the studio, told "Good Morning America."

Life Moves Yoga Studio

Funk's husband, Paul Funk Jr., is Fort Hood's Commanding General, and regularly attends classes along with his father, Paul Funk Sr., who is a retired lieutenant general. Beth Funk's daughter, Amanda, teaches classes at the studio.

"There are people even older than I am that are doing this," Paul Funk Sr. said from the yoga studio. "There are chair yogis, those on the mat ... everyone has a good time."

Life Moves Yoga Studio

Lt. Col. Bruce Gannaway, who was wounded in action during combat, said, "I’m a guy, I’m a soldier, I don’t like sitting still."

"This gives me something to do but it helps me calm my mind," he added.

Military wife Candace Jackson said Military wife Candace Jackson said at the studio, "I’ve learned how to breathe on purpose."

"I didn’t realize my breath was not complete and I was holding it here in my chest," she said. "Especially being a military spouse, three kids, husband constantly deploying in the field ... You’re used to holding your breath and you don’t even realize it because that is how you’ve defined your new norm."

For retired veteran Caity Rivera, the studio has become a family as she re-adapts to life as a civilian.

Caity Rivera

"I was medically retired ... I didn’t have that sense of belonging," Rivera said. "It’s wonderful to connect and feel welcomed in a place."

"Leaving this place, I’m just happy, there is no other word for it" she added. "I’m just happy."