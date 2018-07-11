Less than three weeks after winning the crown of “World's Ugliest Dog,” Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, has died at the age of 9.

The dog’s owner, Megan Brainard of Minnesota, posted the news to her page.

"I'm sad to share that ZSA ZSA passed away in her sleep last night," she wrote late Tuesday.

Brainard also spoke to "Good Morning America” about her incomparable loss, saying she "still doesn't believe it."

Her two other dogs will miss their buddy, Brainard said.

"They'll definitely be missing her," she told “GMA.” "Luckily, she got to live it up. We went to New York City, strolled down Broadway. She got to visit Mount Rushmore. But I was looking forward to doing so much more. It's going to be hard to mourn her."

There were so many others that Zsa Zsa inspired, including Brainard's father, who she says suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder but found love and companionship in the lovable dog.

"Yeah, my dad has been just a wreck," she added.

Zsa Zsa took home the title during the World's Ugliest Dog competition last month in San Francisco.

Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

"Nine years young with a swaggering tongue, Zsa Zsa delivered a shower of slobber as she claimed this year’s title," the competition announced in June.

Before joining the Brained family, Zsa Zsa was in a puppy mill for five years, then was later saved by a local rescue, according to her owner.

"From the moment we saw her beautiful face, we knew we would be her forever home," Brainard said last month after the big win.