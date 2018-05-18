'13 Reasons Why' event canceled in wake of Texas school shooting

An event in Los Angeles to mark the season two premiere of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" has been canceled in the wake of Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

Ten people were killed and ten wounded in the shooting late Friday morning in the Santa Fe shooting. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student at Santa Fe High School, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

“Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence. In light of today’s tragedy, we are canceling the '13 Reasons Why' S2 premiere event tonight,” reads a Netflix statement provided to ABC News.

"13 Reasons Why" centers on a high school student's suicide and the 13 cassette tape recordings she leaves behind for various former classmates, whom she blames in part for her decision to take her own life. The show has been both praised and criticized for the way in which it explores topics of teen suicide, bullying, sexual abuse and more.

Season two of the show had just premiered Friday on Netflix.