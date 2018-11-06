Interested in Midterm Elections? Add Midterm Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Midterm Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

As polling places across the country begin to close on the night of today's historic midterm elections, celebrities and other public figures are encouraging voters to #StayInLine if they didn't get the opportunity to cast their ballot before their polling stations shutter.

The hashtag #StayInLine became a trending topic on Twitter on the evening of Election Day, with everyone from Hillary Clinton to Lady Gaga sending words of encouragement to voters still trying to make sure their voices are heard.

Voters are encouraging fellow voters to #StayInLine despite polling places closing for the night. https://t.co/rMjx0jxf71 — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) November 7, 2018

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent encouragement to voters in Georgia "and elsewhere who are waiting in long lines to vote," writing: "You have the right to vote as long as you're in line when the polls close," and endorsing Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

For voters in Georgia and elsewhere who are waiting in long lines to vote: You have the right to vote as long as you're in line when the polls close. Please stay in line, encourage those around you to do the same, and help bring this home for @StaceyAbrams. #StayInLine pic.twitter.com/MCBsuVzAui — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2018

Pop superstar Lady Gaga tweeted the hashtag as well, captioning a photo of her patriotic Converse high-tops with "Every vote Counts!"

If you’re in line, stay in line. Every vote counts! ???? #StayInLine pic.twitter.com/QnlMkY0SA5 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2018

Leonardo DiCaprio encouraged fellow voters to #StayInLine and added a number where you can "confirm your polling place and go vote while there is still time."

California, we still have time left. CA polling stations are open until 8PM. #StayInLine, you have the right to vote. Text WHERE to 97779 to confirm your polling place and go vote while there is still time: https://t.co/OEoLVBkSrE. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 7, 2018

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay encouraged voters -- many of whom braced inclement weather or turned up to broken machines today -- to "dig deep" and #StayInLine, "No matter how tired or aggravated you are."

Be a #PhenomenalVoter and take it all the way! No matter how tired or aggravated you are. If they tell you, you can’t vote because the machine is broken or the polls are closing, dig deep and #StayInLine! We see you, Florida! We see you, Georgia! On my way to see you now, Texas! pic.twitter.com/opMttcIzWp — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 6, 2018

In Florida, Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that it is a "VERY close election" when encouraging voters to #StayInLine.

Only 2 hrs left to vote in most of #Florida, 3 hrs in #Panhandle. The late surge of Democrat votes today is going to make this a VERY close election. @ScottforFlorida & @RonDeSantisFL won’t win if you don’t vote. Get up,go to your voting site & #StayInLine until you vote #Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 6, 2018

Rapper Common posted a series of tweets with the viral hashtag, one featuring a series of phone numbers to call for voting assistance and one that featured a video message.

"No Matter the length of the line, the weather or challenges, please stay in line to cast your vote. Your vote matters. This is our Time. Let’s make history!" he wrote.

#StayInLine. If you’re experiencing any issues or have questions, please call one of the numbers below. We got this fam! English: 866-OUR-VOTE

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US

Asian/Pacific Languages: 888-API-VOTE

American Sign Language: 301-818-VOTE — COMMON (@common) November 7, 2018

#ElectionDay: No Matter the length of the line, the weather or challenges, please stay in line to cast your vote. Your vote matters. This is our Time. Let’s make history! pic.twitter.com/dauEAxGW8O — COMMON (@common) November 6, 2018

In New York City, the mayor's office reminded voters of their rights, tweeting: "You cannot be refused your right to vote if you're in line by 9 PM."

If you haven't voted yet today, #StayInLine until you cast your ballot. You cannot be refused your right to vote if you're in line by 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/3BzDqTheDm — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) November 6, 2018