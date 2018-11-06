As polling places begin to close, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio and more encourage voters to #StayInLine

Nov 6, 2018, 10:06 PM ET
PHOTO: Voters wait to cast their midterm election ballots at the Cross Cultural Center in Irvine, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018.PlayKyle Grillot/Reuters
As polling places across the country begin to close on the night of today's historic midterm elections, celebrities and other public figures are encouraging voters to #StayInLine if they didn't get the opportunity to cast their ballot before their polling stations shutter.

The hashtag #StayInLine became a trending topic on Twitter on the evening of Election Day, with everyone from Hillary Clinton to Lady Gaga sending words of encouragement to voters still trying to make sure their voices are heard.

PHOTO: Voters wait to cast their midterm election ballots at the Cross Cultural Center in Irvine, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018.Kyle Grillot/Reuters
Voters wait to cast their midterm election ballots at the Cross Cultural Center in Irvine, Calif., Nov. 6, 2018.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent encouragement to voters in Georgia "and elsewhere who are waiting in long lines to vote," writing: "You have the right to vote as long as you're in line when the polls close," and endorsing Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga tweeted the hashtag as well, captioning a photo of her patriotic Converse high-tops with "Every vote Counts!"

Leonardo DiCaprio encouraged fellow voters to #StayInLine and added a number where you can "confirm your polling place and go vote while there is still time."

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay encouraged voters -- many of whom braced inclement weather or turned up to broken machines today -- to "dig deep" and #StayInLine, "No matter how tired or aggravated you are."

In Florida, Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that it is a "VERY close election" when encouraging voters to #StayInLine.

Rapper Common posted a series of tweets with the viral hashtag, one featuring a series of phone numbers to call for voting assistance and one that featured a video message.

"No Matter the length of the line, the weather or challenges, please stay in line to cast your vote. Your vote matters. This is our Time. Let’s make history!" he wrote.

In New York City, the mayor's office reminded voters of their rights, tweeting: "You cannot be refused your right to vote if you're in line by 9 PM."

