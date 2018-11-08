A California community is mourning a "hero" officer who was one of the 12 people killed in a mass shooting at a bar in Southern California Wednesday night.

Interested in Thousand Oaks Shooting? Add Thousand Oaks Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Thousand Oaks Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office who was about to retire, is survived by his wife and his son.

Ventura County Sheriff

"He was a great man," Capt. Garo Kuredjian, the force's public Information officer, told "Good Morning America" Thursday. "He was a cop’s cop, and we miss him. We miss him already and we’re in mourning as an agency. We’re in mourning as a community."

Public information officer on Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in Thousand Oaks shooting after being first on the scene: "He was a great man. He was a cop's cop. And we miss him. We miss him already." https://t.co/109XGLelzj pic.twitter.com/ZleRXYTY18 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 8, 2018

There were hundreds of people packed inside Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks when a gunman burst inside throwing smoke grenades and firing dozens of rounds, witnesses and authorities said.

Mike Nelson EPA via Shutterstock

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean held back tears as he remembered Helus during a press conference, ABC-owned station KABC reported.

Helus was one of the first on the scene and was struck multiple times when he went through the front door, the sheriff's office said. Dean said Helus undoubtedly saved lives by going in to confront the gunman.

In emotional interview, mayor pro tem of Thousand Oaks: "It's going to be a long, hard road, but this community will stand together...That's the only way to get through it." https://t.co/wR5H6T3y5M pic.twitter.com/ahJLaWlk8O — ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2018

"Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff's sergeant," Dean said, according to KABC.

"He was totally committed. He gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people," Dean added.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced that a procession will be held for Helus at 10:00 a.m. today.

"Sgt. Helus will be transported via motorcade from Los Robles Hospital to westbound Janss Road," the department said in a statement. "From there, the motorcade will travel southbound on Lynn Road to US 101 northbound to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office in the city of Ventura."

"Ron’s selfless, heroic actions will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," the department added.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.