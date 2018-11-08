Thousand Oaks shooting: Officer who rushed in to confront gunman died 'a hero'

Nov 8, 2018, 9:11 AM ET
PHOTO: An undated photo of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a Thousands Oaks, Calif., bar, Nov. 7, 2018.PlayVentura County Sheriff
WATCH Officer reacts to losing fellow officer in deadly bar shooting

A California community is mourning a "hero" officer who was one of the 12 people killed in a mass shooting at a bar in Southern California Wednesday night.

Interested in Thousand Oaks Shooting?

Add Thousand Oaks Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Thousand Oaks Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Thousand Oaks Shooting
Add Interest

Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office who was about to retire, is survived by his wife and his son.

(MORE: Officer among 12 killed in mass shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks, California)

PHOTO: An undated photo of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a Thousands Oaks, Calif., bar, Nov. 7, 2018.Ventura County Sheriff
An undated photo of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting at a Thousands Oaks, Calif., bar, Nov. 7, 2018.

"He was a great man," Capt. Garo Kuredjian, the force's public Information officer, told "Good Morning America" Thursday. "He was a cop’s cop, and we miss him. We miss him already and we’re in mourning as an agency. We’re in mourning as a community."

There were hundreds of people packed inside Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks when a gunman burst inside throwing smoke grenades and firing dozens of rounds, witnesses and authorities said.

PHOTO: Ventura County Geoff Dean addresses the media about the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.Mike Nelson EPA via Shutterstock
Ventura County Geoff Dean addresses the media about the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Nov. 8, 2018.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean held back tears as he remembered Helus during a press conference, ABC-owned station KABC reported.

(MORE: 'A guy was able to throw me out the window': Woman who survived California club shooting)

Helus was one of the first on the scene and was struck multiple times when he went through the front door, the sheriff's office said. Dean said Helus undoubtedly saved lives by going in to confront the gunman.

"Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff's sergeant," Dean said, according to KABC.

"He was totally committed. He gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people," Dean added.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced that a procession will be held for Helus at 10:00 a.m. today.

"Sgt. Helus will be transported via motorcade from Los Robles Hospital to westbound Janss Road," the department said in a statement. "From there, the motorcade will travel southbound on Lynn Road to US 101 northbound to the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office in the city of Ventura."

"Ron’s selfless, heroic actions will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," the department added.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Comments