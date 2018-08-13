Women stranded on inflatable unicorn rescued from lake

After a group of women riding a unicorn raft on a Minnesota lake became trapped in the weeds, they were in need of a magical rescue.

The five ladies were floating along Fish Lake, near the community of Stark, when deputies from Chisago County Sheriff's Office spotted them stuck in the mucky water.

One deputy grabbed a rope to throw to the women, while another one shot video of the rescue, according to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a ???? stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

"With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!" the sheriff’s office tweeted along with a clip of the rescue and a unicorn emoji.

Twitter users were quick to comment on the moment, including someone who apparently knew the ladies.

This was my mom and her friends ?? I knew I should've gone to the lake that day! Hilarious! — Megan (@LabelsQueen1) August 13, 2018

Others praised the deputies as heroes.

Hope you guys are around when we run the flamingo into trouble... pic.twitter.com/xHaJnK16RA — Lori Nelson (@LoriNelson1965) August 12, 2018

We are an equal opportunity help provider. — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 12, 2018

Luckily, the squad and the unicorn were pulled to safety.