Women stranded on inflatable unicorn rescued from lake

Aug 13, 2018, 10:55 AM ET
After a group of women riding a unicorn raft on a Minnesota lake became trapped in the weeds, they were in need of a magical rescue.

The five ladies were floating along Fish Lake, near the community of Stark, when deputies from Chisago County Sheriff's Office spotted them stuck in the mucky water.

One deputy grabbed a rope to throw to the women, while another one shot video of the rescue, according to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis.

"With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!" the sheriff’s office tweeted along with a clip of the rescue and a unicorn emoji.

Twitter users were quick to comment on the moment, including someone who apparently knew the ladies.

"This was my mom and her friends," the tweet said. "I knew I should've gone to the lake that day! Hilarious!"

Others praised the deputies as heroes.

Luckily, the squad and the unicorn were pulled to safety.

