The parents of a missing 16-year-old California girl had met the wrestling coach she allegedly ran away with at practices and tournaments when he was a coach for her school, they told “Good Morning America.”

"We knew him," dad Ron Arther said. "He was like, 'Yeah, your daughter is a great wrestler ... she's going to do great next year.'"

"We trusted him," the teen’s mother, Iris Arther, said.

Alexus Arther was reported missing Aug. 22.

She's believed to be with 25-year-old Phillip Maglaya, with whom she's "romantically involved," authorities said.

San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office

Iris and Ron described a note left behind by Alexus, who wrote in it what Maglaya told her to write, both parents told "GMA."

The note contained passages about her being stressed out at school, where she's a top student, and that a boy wasn't involved in her decision to run away.

"We're just confused -- how can you get these [good] grades and then, the third year in, you just want to give up?" Ron Arther added. "He coached her into writing this letter. All the evidence is with the detectives."

"The first page says, 'I love you mom and dad very much, nothing that you guys did was your fault,'" Iris Arther said, fighting back tears.

Alexus, a junior at Franklin High School in Stockton, California, is described as 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a post Wednesday on the Facebook page of the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The Stockton Unified School District said in a statement that it's "working closely with law enforcement" and that the "San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department is in charge of this case and the district will not be discussing the student."

The district also said Maglaya had passed background checks and said he didn't intend to return as a coach this year.

San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office

"This is a father's worst nightmare," Ron said. "I mean, I feel so helpless right now. There's so many things that go through my mind that I wanna do. I have very good friends by my side -- my family, my church -- that are keeping me grounded and keeping my faith strong and praying for us. I just want to thank them. You guys are the reason we are still holding on and staying strong for one another."

Alexus and Maglaya likely are traveling in a 1994 green Toyota extra-cab truck with the license plate 8G91493, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400, or the Investigations Unit at (209) 468-4425.