Move over glitter roots, bejeweled hair is here to bring all your sparkly dreams to life.

Festival season always brings new over-the-top and creative trends.

erin.boha/Instagram

This season brought us bejeweled hair and it is taking over Instagram.

People are taking glitter roots to the next level with even bigger rhinestones.

The trend places larger rhinestones all over the hair for an amazing and unique look.

lizzybarron_hair/Instagram

Hairdressers and stylists have gotten creative with their designs.

We can't keep our eyes off of these huge gems.

The sparkly hairstyles have been going viral on Instagram.

We fell in love with glitter roots and now we're obsessed with this bejeweled hair.