Bejeweled hair is the extravagant summer time trend we've been waiting for

Jun 1, 2018, 12:09 PM ET
PHOTO: Lauren Mallett is pictured with bejeweled hair in a photo posted to her Instagram account on May 3, 2018.Playlaurenmallettt/Instagram
Move over glitter roots, bejeweled hair is here to bring all your sparkly dreams to life.

Festival season always brings new over-the-top and creative trends.

PHOTO: A woman models bejeweled hair, the newest festival hair trend, in a photo posted to hair artist Erin Bohas Instagram account on May 12, 2018.erin.boha/Instagram
This season brought us bejeweled hair and it is taking over Instagram.

People are taking glitter roots to the next level with even bigger rhinestones.

The trend places larger rhinestones all over the hair for an amazing and unique look.

PHOTO: A model with glitter roots and big rhinestones in her hair is pictured in a photo posted to hairdresser Lizzy Barrons Instagram account on May 10, 2018.lizzybarron_hair/Instagram
Hairdressers and stylists have gotten creative with their designs.

We can't keep our eyes off of these huge gems.

The sparkly hairstyles have been going viral on Instagram.

We fell in love with glitter roots and now we're obsessed with this bejeweled hair.

