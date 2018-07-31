Colored pencil nails are the craziest back-to-school look we didn't ask for

Jul 31, 2018, 11:34 AM ET
PHOTO: Colored pencil nails from this Russian nail salon have gone viral on Instagram.Playnail_sunny/Instagram
Russian nail salon Nail Sunny has gone viral once again on Instagram for its colored pencil nails.

The salon is known for crazy nail creations, like the Black Panther character and chocolate-covered nails.

These colored pencil nails are yet another show stopper.

Crayon nails ? #nailsunnytutorial video by @edo_movs

A post shared by Nail Sunny (@nail_sunny) on Jul 17, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

Nail Sunny has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

The blue, yellow, red and green nails are made with acrylic and feature an actual pencil tip.

You can even write with the colorful nails but be careful -- you don’t want to break them!

This isn’t the first we’ve seen of colored pencil nails.

PHOTO: Get ready to go back to school with these pencil nails.nikell_nails/Instagram
Get ready to go back to school with these pencil nails.

Other nail technicians have been getting in the back-to-school spirit by creating similar designs.

We think these nails are one of the most creative we've seen yet!

