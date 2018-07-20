Eyebrow guru-to-the-stars spills her secrets on how to get killer brows

Eyebrows are sisters, not twins -- the saying goes. We're here to help you tame that family dysfunction and attain brow perfection.

Enter Anastasia Soare, the founder and CEO of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty Images

Soare immigrated to the U.S. from Romania and built a makeup and eyebrow empire that currently reaches more than 17 million Instagram followers. This month she made Forbes' list of America's richest self-made women.

"In '97 I opened my own salon, eyebrows were not really well-thought in Hollywood," Soare said. "I started developing a technique based on golden ratio, how to shape your eyebrow according to your bone structure and natural eyebrow shape, and I started developing eyebrow products."

Great structure is all about alignment. Eyebrows bring proportion and balance to the face, according to Soare.

"Removing hair will not solve the problem, always you have to follow -- to create that perfect, defined, exquisite look you need powder or pencil, brow gel to set everything together," she told "GMA."

ABC News

The biggest problem?

"People usually over-tweeze their eyebrows most of the time," Soare said.

Here is a brief step-by-step tutorial on how to attain beautiful brows, according to Soare.

1. Start simple

First, use an eyebrow primer over your eyebrows (but not too much!). Then brush through your brows using an eyebrow brush.



2. Shape your eyebrows

Trace an imaginary line from above the middle of the inside of your nostril to the beginning of your eyebrow to find where your eyebrow should begin.

Trace an imaginary line from the outside corner of your nose to the corner of your eye to find where your eyebrow should end.

To find the highest part of your eyebrow, trace an imaginary line from the tip of your nose to the middle of your iris.



3. Fill in the brows

Start with a lighter shade and brush to fill in your eyebrows, before moving on to a color that matches your brows.



4. Finish up

Use a highlighter under the brow to add definition and use a smaller brush or your finger to blend in.