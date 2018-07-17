As fans of Netflix's "Queer Eye" know, style expert Tan France believes that in order to feel your best, you must dress the part.

Fashion, he told "Good Morning America," is not nearly as frivolous as some might think.

In a new interview with "GMA," France explained that if a man or woman does not make the effort to dress well, it's going to be more difficult for that person to achieve the things for which they're striving.

"When I'm not dressed the way I want to be dressed, I definitely don't feel as confident. I don't feel as powerful," he said. "What I do on the show is to encourage men to dress a certain way to make sure that they feel the best they can possibly feel that day."

Now, he's sharing his philosophy with those off-screen too. France spoke to "GMA" in connection to his work with the Men's Wearhouse suit drive, which runs throughout July. To help unemployed Americans get back on their feet, France is asking men and women around the country to donate their gently-used professional attire to any Men's Wearhouse store in exchange for a discount on their next purchase there.

"Even if you can't give a suit, [donate] a belt, a tie -- something that will encourage people who don't have access to all these items to dress appropriately to land that job and get back into the workplace," France said. "I'm actively encouraging people to remember that how they dress is important for the life they want to live."

That includes you, too. Keeping in mind that it can be tricky for fashion novices to stay stylish in a number of situations, France gave "Good Morning America" readers and viewers six helpful tips on how they can pull off looks that the stars seem to so effortlessly exude -- and how you can tweak your wardrobe to be even better. For all those tricks, watch the video above.