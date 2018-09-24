The #FlowerVaseHair trend is blooming all over Instagram

Inspired by the theme in Beyoncé and Rihanna’s floral Vogue covers, YouTuber Taylor R came up with the idea of #FlowerVaseHair and posted a tutorial to the video platform.

Taylor is no stranger to the viral spotlight.

Previously, she created garden and Christmas tree eyebrows.

She posted her new tutorial on YouTube and encouraged her followers to share their own looks using #FlowerVaseHair.

In the tutorial, Taylor places a water bottle on her head and uses elastics to create the shape of a vase.

She then puts the ends of her hair into the bottle and sticks in some flowers.

The end results look as if the flowers are sprouting from her head.

Taylor’s followers immediately gained inspiration from her video, creating their own #FlowerVaseHair.

With almost 200 posts on Instagram, we see this trend continuing to bloom.