Inside model Adriana Lima's glamorous party prep

Sep 14, 2018, 3:58 AM ET
Adriana Lima attends as Harpers Bazaar celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at the Plaza Hotel, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York City.
Adriana Lima has been hitting runways since she was a teen, but getting ready for New York Fashion Week is still a thrill for the Victoria's Secret model.

The Brazilian beauty, who also works as a spokeswoman for Maybelline cosmetics, spent time with "Good Morning America" as she got ready for Harper's Bazaar ICONS party last Friday night, and shared some secrets of her prep process.

Lima explained that when attending a high-profile event, her style's "always gonna be glamorous," and she never shies away from making the most of a great red carpet look.

"When I love the makeup, I just keep it on! I'm telling the truth," she gushed. "The next morning you open your eyes and you wake up like this!"

PHOTO: Adriana Lima prepares for the Harpers Bazaar ICONS party in New York, Sept. 7, 2018.Brittany Berkowitz/ABC
Adriana Lima prepares for the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party in New York, Sept. 7, 2018.

For the Harper's Bazaar bash, Lima's makeup artist Grace Lee used Maybelline products, including BB cream for her skin, and SuperStay Matte Ink lipstick. Lima's metallic eyeshadow matched her gold Vivienne Westwood dress, selected by stylist Erin Walsh, and hairstylist Chad Wood ensured that stick-straight hair capped off the model's "shiny Cleopatra look."

PHOTO: Adriana Lima prepares for the Harpers Bazaar ICONS party in New York, Sept. 7, 2018.Brittany Berkowitz/ABC
Adriana Lima prepares for the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party in New York, Sept. 7, 2018.

"I always like to dress timeless," Lima explained. "I feel like a goddess."

PHOTO: Adriana Lima prepares for the Harpers Bazaar ICONS party in New York, Sept. 7, 2018.Brittany Berkowitz/ABC
Adriana Lima prepares for the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party in New York, Sept. 7, 2018.

