Jelly nails are taking over the summer

Jul 26, 2018, 4:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Jelly nails are trending on Instagram.Playnotorious_nails/Instagram
WATCH Jelly nails are taking over the summer

I don’t think you’re ready for ... these jelly nails.

Clear-style acrylic nails are perfect for showing off that summer tan.

PHOTO: These nails are made with translucent color acrylic so you can see through them.jessicawashick/Instagram
These nails are made with translucent color acrylic so you can see through them.

The trend went viral on Instagram after Kylie Jenner posted a photo.

feelin girly ??

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2018 at 8:55pm PDT

The translucent trend brings us back to the '90s, and it's making a comeback along with translucent backpacks, fanny packs and shoes.

PHOTO: This translucent trend is reminiscent of the 90s.icynailsx/Instagram
This translucent trend is reminiscent of the '90s.

The nail trend is much more wearable than past ones we have seen on Instagram.

To get the look use a translucent colored acrylic instead of a traditional one.

Fresh Set Pink Glass @ourfazinali #pinkjellynails #chaunlegend

A post shared by Chaun P. ???? (@chaunlegend) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:57am PDT

If the translucent trend isn’t fun enough for you, you can even add sparkles and big rhinestones.

This is an Instagram trend we can all actually get behind.

Comments