Jelly nails are taking over the summer

I don’t think you’re ready for ... these jelly nails.

Clear-style acrylic nails are perfect for showing off that summer tan.

jessicawashick/Instagram

The trend went viral on Instagram after Kylie Jenner posted a photo.

feelin girly ??

The translucent trend brings us back to the '90s, and it's making a comeback along with translucent backpacks, fanny packs and shoes.

icynailsx/Instagram

The nail trend is much more wearable than past ones we have seen on Instagram.

To get the look use a translucent colored acrylic instead of a traditional one.

If the translucent trend isn’t fun enough for you, you can even add sparkles and big rhinestones.

This is an Instagram trend we can all actually get behind.