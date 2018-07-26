Jelly nails are taking over the summer

I don’t think you’re ready for ... these jelly nails.
Clear-style acrylic nails are perfect for showing off that summer tan.
The trend went viral on Instagram after Kylie Jenner posted a photo.
The translucent trend brings us back to the '90s, and it's making a comeback along with translucent backpacks, fanny packs and shoes.
The nail trend is much more wearable than past ones we have seen on Instagram.
To get the look use a translucent colored acrylic instead of a traditional one.
If the translucent trend isn’t fun enough for you, you can even add sparkles and big rhinestones.
This is an Instagram trend we can all actually get behind.