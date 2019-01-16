Get Meghan Markle's maternity dress, plus 5 other fashion-forward lines to shop now

Unlike shoes and bags, when it comes to maternity clothing, the variety of stylish designer lines are slim to none. However, Meghan Markle is changing the face of maternity fashion with the effortlessly-chic looks she's been spotted wearing throughout the past few weeks.

One specific brand from the Duchess of Sussex's everchanging maternity looks that sticks out is Hatch. Last week, while visiting Smart Works -- an organization with a mission to assist unemployed women to get back in the workforce -- she was spotted wearing a knee-length black dress from the brand. Hatch is a New York-based designer whose fashion-forward clothes can be worn before, during and after pregnancy. Sounds like a win-win-win, right?

"I wore Hatch later on in pregnancy when I couldn't fit into my regular clothes anymore," Maria Paddock, a new mother of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, told "Good Morning America." "I loved wearing Hatch because even though I was pregnant I felt like my style didn't change much, and I felt like myself."

While Hatch is liked by royals such as Markle, there are other options that offer great looks for moms-to-be. Ahead, we have curated a list of beloved maternity brands that have mastered the art of offering comfortable looks that won't compromise your fashion aesthetic. Keep scrolling to see which ones made the cut.

Hatch

From flowy dresses to wide-leg silk trousers, Hatch has options you will want to wear well past your due date.

Pink Blush

This line has maternity looks for every occasion at prices that won't break your budget.

Isabella Oliver

If you are looking for a luxe maternity line that will get you plenty of compliments, Isabella Oliver has that and so much more.

Madri Collection

Whether you need a super cute two-piece outfit or a blouse for easy breastfeeding, you can find wearable finds here that you'll want to wear forever.

A Pea in the Pod

This staple brand has a wide range of looks that work for every occasion.