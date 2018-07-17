Model praised for breastfeeding while walking the runway at Sports Illustrated fashion show

Jul 17, 2018, 8:30 AM ET
PHOTO: Mara Martin walks the runway for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach, July 15, 2018, in Miami.PlayFrazer Harrison/Getty Images
A model made quite a splash at the Sports Illustrated Swim Search runway show in Miami for breastfeeding on the catwalk.

Mara Martin strutted down the runway Sunday in a one-shouldered metallic gold bikini with 5-month-old daughter Aria, who was breastfeeding along the way.

PHOTO: Mara Martin walks the runway for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach, July 15, 2018, in Miami.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mara Martin walks the runway for the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach, July 15, 2018, in Miami.

The baby wore blue headphones to protect her ears from the loud music and wild cheers from the audience members, who responded enthusiastically to Martin’s bold look.

"I can't believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day,” Martin wrote Monday in a post on Instagram. “I'm so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!"

Thousands of women responded to the model on social media, praising her decision.

"You look incredible! Thank you for doing your part to normalize feeding our children," one user wrote.

Model and actress Brooklyn Decker, who has also appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, showed her support for Martin on Twitter.

Many others responded on Instagram with words like "inspiring," "amazing" and "bravo."

But with the words of affirmation also came some backlash and negative comments.

"Displays of no values, no morality and no privacy will always be a better headline," one Twitter user wrote.

