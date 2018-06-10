The refined hats of the Belmont Stakes

From feathers to flowers, the fascinators were fabulous at the Belmont Stakes.

The only thing that could possibly take attention away from the eventual Triple Crown winner, Justify, was the phenomenal fashion on display in the grandstands.

Some ladies had obviously worked hard to make sure their hats matched their outfits perfectly.

Blair Shiff

Other people decided the sky was the limit when it came to how large their hats could get.

Feathers were definitely the overarching theme of the fashionistas at Belmont Park.

Blair Shiff

Two ladies had traveled from Kentucky, so it was no wonder why they were dressed to the nines. But even they were impressed at the women of the Northeast.

Blair Shiff

A few women couldn't find exactly what they were hoping for when searching the local millinery, so they took matters into their own hands and crafted themselves some dazzling looks.

Blair Shiff

Of course, men had some phenomenal hats themselves. But a few decided to dress more whimsically.

Blair Shiff

But of all the chic ladies, one stood out. The Longines Prize for Elegance crowned her for the beautifully coordinated outfit.

Blair Shiff

All these hats and more were bobbing up and down in celebration once Justify crossed the finish line to win the Triple Crown.