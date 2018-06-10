The refined hats of the Belmont Stakes

Jun 10, 2018, 8:45 AM ET
PHOTO: The hats were fabulous at the 1018 Belmont Stakes. PlayBlair Shiff
From feathers to flowers, the fascinators were fabulous at the Belmont Stakes.

The only thing that could possibly take attention away from the eventual Triple Crown winner, Justify, was the phenomenal fashion on display in the grandstands.

Some ladies had obviously worked hard to make sure their hats matched their outfits perfectly.

She was very proud of her matching look.
She was very proud of her matching look.

She said it took her a while to find the perfect hat to match her pink dress.
She said it took her a while to find the perfect hat to match her pink dress.

Other people decided the sky was the limit when it came to how large their hats could get.

Feathers were definitely the overarching theme of the fashionistas at Belmont Park.

Some of the looks this year were full of fabulous feathers.
Some of the looks this year were full of fabulous feathers.

Two ladies had traveled from Kentucky, so it was no wonder why they were dressed to the nines. But even they were impressed at the women of the Northeast.

These ladies traveled all the way from Kentucky to see a possible Triple Crown.
These ladies traveled all the way from Kentucky to see a possible Triple Crown.

A few women couldn't find exactly what they were hoping for when searching the local millinery, so they took matters into their own hands and crafted themselves some dazzling looks.

This lady made her own hat.
This lady made her own hat.

Of course, men had some phenomenal hats themselves. But a few decided to dress more whimsically.

This guy was ready to bring the South to the Northeast.
This guy was ready to bring the South to the Northeast.

But of all the chic ladies, one stood out. The Longines Prize for Elegance crowned her for the beautifully coordinated outfit.

Here is the winner of the Longines Prize for Elegance, which was awarded to the most elegantly dressed attendee.
Here is the winner of the Longines Prize for Elegance, which was awarded to the most elegantly dressed attendee.

All these hats and more were bobbing up and down in celebration once Justify crossed the finish line to win the Triple Crown.

