Few celebrities spark trends the way Rihanna does, but this time around, her fans may want to think twice before trying out her latest look.

In her cover spread for the September issue of British Vogue, which hits newsstands Friday, the singer, who changes her look regularly, can be seen sporting pencil-thin eyebrows -- a callback to a trend that was popular as recently as 20 years ago.

However, according to Beverly Hills eyebrow guru Damone Roberts, who shaped Rihanna's brows for the Met Gala in May, the look is purely editorial and not one women should rush to copy.

"The biggest complaint I hear is from people who have over-tweezed and the hair never grew back where they wanted it to be. [Their eyebrows] will never go back to being completely full," he told "Good Morning America" Wednesday. "I don't think we're going to go back to the thinner brows. Women are really seeing that softer brows equate softness. Thinner eyebrows create an aura of harshness. Fuller brows equate more of youthfulness."

When the British Vogue cover hit the Internet, a number of people weighed on on the look online, with many expressing concern that the trend was on its way back. "I don’t care what #Rihanna does with her #eyebrows, and if she single handedly ushers back in 1920s brows DURING the 2020s... y’all can’t make me do thin eyebrows," wrote one. Added another: "Before you sleep tonight neither one of us is Rihanna... Keep your eyebrows it's not that deep."

However, Roberts was quick to point out that Rihanna didn't actually shave her eyebrows for the shoot. The look, he explained, was achieved by covering her eyebrows with foundation and drawing new ones just above where her natural brows sit. Still, for those who are interested in reshaping their eyebrows, he said the best thing to do is seek help from a professional.

"Less is more if you're going to do it on your own," he continued. "There's an art to it when it's done correctly!"