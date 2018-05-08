Katy Perry’s angel wings, Rihanna’s “papal tiara,” and a surprise performance by Madonna made this year’s Met Gala -- held Monday night in New York City -- a night to remember.

Vogue’s Accessories and Special Projects Director Selby Drummond gave ABC News the behind-the-scenes scoop on the Gala's boldest fashion statements, inspired by the theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

The theme seemed custom-made for Madonna, the queen of religious imagery, and she didn’t disappoint. Her performance at the gala was “breathtaking,” said Drummond.

“She came down the stairs with an incredible display of monks and backup singers and she did ‘Like a Prayer’ and it was just unbelievable,” she added.

As for Madonna's Jean Paul Gaultier look – which included a black gown, black veil and cross-laden crown -- Drummond noted that it was “quite demure” for Madonna but "a very interesting take on the theme.”

Rihanna and Perry also had fun with the theme; Perry sported a pair of massive angel wings and Rihanna donned a “papal tiara” with her Margiela couture outfit.

Drummond said Perry took the wings off once she headed inside the museum.

“She told me that she has never had to balance like that in her life and that as she was on her way up the stairs at the entrance, if someone would have touched her, she would have tipped right over,” Drummond said.

As for Rihanna, her papal tiara was so snug, it caused the singer some discomfort.

“It was really tight, it was stuck on her head and she had a bit of a headache by the end of the day but she was happy she went all the way,” Drummond said. “She always takes a risk and it always turns out really well.”