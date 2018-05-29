Why Serena Williams wore a catsuit to the French Open

Serena Williams on Tuesday was back on the tennis court for her first major tournament since giving birth to her daughter last year, but it was her outfit that made the biggest impression on fans.

To mark her big return, the tennis star, who beat Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic in the first round of the 2018 French Open, wore a black bodysuit fit for a superhero.

In an Instagram post, she explained that her "catsuit" was meant to inspire other women in her position.

"For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go," she wrote. "If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!!"

"I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess kind of, (a) queen from Wakanda. I'm always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it's kind of my way of being a superhero. I feel like a superhero when I wear it." - @serenawilliams

Williams, 36, gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017, and has not played in a major tournament since. It was revealed last week that the 23-time Grand Slam winner had dropped from No. 1 to No. 453 in the Women's Tennis Association rankings during her maternity leave. Still, her coach said in an interview on May 14 that Williams had been "improving in all areas fast" and "will be ready" to play.

"Serena will play the French Open to win it," he said. "Can she do it? Serena can achieve anything -- after being her coach for six years, I'm even more sure of that statement."