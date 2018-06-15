It's not often one can literally look like royalty -- but designer Stella McCartney is giving 46 lucky women the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

McCartney is releasing 46 dresses inspired by the bespoke evening wedding reception gown she designed for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Meghan, 36, memorably debuted the dress May 19 when she and her groom, Prince Harry, drove off from Windsor Castle in a blue Jaguar to their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.

The Meghan-inspired high neck and deep low back evening dress will be sold in lily white and onyx black in a limited quantity of 23 dresses per color, a spokesman for McCartney confirmed to “GMA.”

Steve Parsons/PA via AP

The $5,200 dress is part of McCartney’s “Made With Love” capsule collection.

The collection is available beginning Monday and by appointment only at McCartney’s Madison Avenue store in New York City and 23 Old Bond Street store in London.

McCartney called it “one of the most humbling moments” of her career to design the lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe worn by Meghan.

“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design," McCartney, 46, shared on Instagram last month. “It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career."