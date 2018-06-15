Stella McCartney launches collection inspired by Meghan Markle’s royal wedding reception dress

Jun 15, 2018, 1:52 PM ET
PHOTO: The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.PlaySteve Parsons/Pool via Reuters
WATCH The best moments from the royal wedding

It's not often one can literally look like royalty -- but designer Stella McCartney is giving 46 lucky women the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

McCartney is releasing 46 dresses inspired by the bespoke evening wedding reception gown she designed for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

PHOTO: The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.Steve Parsons/Pool via Reuters
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, in Windsor, England, May 19, 2018.

Meghan, 36, memorably debuted the dress May 19 when she and her groom, Prince Harry, drove off from Windsor Castle in a blue Jaguar to their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.

The Meghan-inspired high neck and deep low back evening dress will be sold in lily white and onyx black in a limited quantity of 23 dresses per color, a spokesman for McCartney confirmed to “GMA.”

PHOTO: The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, May 19, 2018.Steve Parsons/PA via AP
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, leave Windsor Castle in a convertible car after their wedding in Windsor, England, to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, May 19, 2018.

The $5,200 dress is part of McCartney’s “Made With Love” capsule collection.

The collection is available beginning Monday and by appointment only at McCartney’s Madison Avenue store in New York City and 23 Old Bond Street store in London.

McCartney called it “one of the most humbling moments” of her career to design the lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe worn by Meghan.

“I am so proud and honored to have been chosen by the Duchess of Sussex to make her evening gown and represent British design," McCartney, 46, shared on Instagram last month. “It has truly been one of the most humbling moments of my career."

Comments