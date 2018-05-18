9 wedding dresses worn by royal brides

Royal watchers have been counting down to Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle since the couple announced their engagement in November, and one question on everyone's mind is: What will Markle wear?

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The British royal family has long influenced style trends, and undoubtedly, Markle's sartorial choice will impact the way brides dress for years to come.

For example, Princess Diana's gown led brides-to-be to request similar silhouettes, according to reports, and when Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, chose a lace gown by Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton in 2011, brides began to gravitate toward the classic style.

"[Kate's dress is] the kind of gown that will stand the test of time,” said Mark Badgley, co-founder of Badgley Mischka, told The New York Times at the time. “Not all gowns do.”

“Any bride across the world will want to wear it,” he continued. “It’s got a touch of vintage, a classic 1950s ball gown, so timeless that her daughter would look gorgeous in this gown 30 years from now.”

For a deeper look at what members of the British royal family have worn throughout the past few decades, see the stack below -- and consider how they may have impacted the way other brides of their eras dressed.

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Fox Photos/Getty Images

David Bagnall/REX/Shutterstock

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Tim Graham/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images