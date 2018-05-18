9 wedding dresses worn by royal brides

PHOTO: Catherine Middleton arrives to attend the Royal Wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey, April 29, 2011, in London.PlayPascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Royal watchers have been counting down to Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle since the couple announced their engagement in November, and one question on everyone's mind is: What will Markle wear?

The British royal family has long influenced style trends, and undoubtedly, Markle's sartorial choice will impact the way brides dress for years to come.

For example, Princess Diana's gown led brides-to-be to request similar silhouettes, according to reports, and when Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, chose a lace gown by Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton in 2011, brides began to gravitate toward the classic style.

"[Kate's dress is] the kind of gown that will stand the test of time,” said Mark Badgley, co-founder of Badgley Mischka, told The New York Times at the time. “Not all gowns do.”

“Any bride across the world will want to wear it,” he continued. “It’s got a touch of vintage, a classic 1950s ball gown, so timeless that her daughter would look gorgeous in this gown 30 years from now.”

For a deeper look at what members of the British royal family have worn throughout the past few decades, see the stack below -- and consider how they may have impacted the way other brides of their eras dressed.

PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II, as Princess Elizabeth, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding day, Nov. 20, 1947.Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II, as Princess Elizabeth, and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding day, Nov. 20, 1947.

PHOTO: Antony Armstrong-Jones and Princess Margaret on their wedding day at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony, May 6, 1960.Fox Photos/Getty Images
Antony Armstrong-Jones and Princess Margaret on their wedding day at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony, May 6, 1960.

PHOTO: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips arriving at Buckingham Palace after their wedding on Nov. 14, 1973.David Bagnall/REX/Shutterstock
Princess Anne and Mark Phillips arriving at Buckingham Palace after their wedding on Nov. 14, 1973.

PHOTO: The Prince and Princess of Wales leave St Pauls Cathedral after their wedding, July 29, 1981.Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave St Paul's Cathedral after their wedding, July 29, 1981.

PHOTO: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and wave at their wedding, July 23, 1986, in London.Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and wave at their wedding, July 23, 1986, in London.

PHOTO: Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones on the day of their wedding, June 19, 1999, in London.Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones on the day of their wedding, June 19, 1999, in London.

PHOTO: The Duchess of Cornwall, formerly Camilla Parker Bowles, arrives at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle after her civil wedding to Prince Charles April 9, 2005. AFP/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall, formerly Camilla Parker Bowles, arrives at St Georges Chapel in Windsor Castle after her civil wedding to Prince Charles April 9, 2005.

PHOTO: Catherine Middleton arrives for her wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Catherine Middleton arrives for her wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.

PHOTO: Britains Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, leaves Holyrood Palace for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011.Philip Ide/Pool/Reuters
Britain's Zara Philips, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, leaves Holyrood Palace for her marriage to England rugby captain Mike Tindall, at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland July 30, 2011.

