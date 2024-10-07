Disney World, Orlando theme parks remain open ahead of Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton has intensified into a Category 5 storm ahead of landfall.

As Hurricane Milton intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico and approaches Florida, Orlando's theme parks are keeping a close eye on the storm's development.

Late Monday morning, Milton turned into a Category 5 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph by the evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Milton comes just 11 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Florida's Big Bend region. More than 230 people have died due to Helene, according to the Associated Press.

Check back here to see which theme parks are open, closed or impacted by the latest storm.

Is Walt Disney World closing for Hurricane Milton?

Guests at the Magic Kingdom break out ponchos at Cinderella Castle as bands of weather from Hurricane Helene move through Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024. Joe Burbank/AP

While Walt Disney World Resort is currently open and operating as normal, staffers said they are "making adjustments based on the latest weather forecast and some areas with unique environments," according to its website as of Monday at 6 pm E.T.

Among the changes are the temporary closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground (including dining and recreation locations), the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa beginning at 11:00 AM E.T. on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The resort said Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa are likely to remain closed until Sunday, Oct. 13. Meanwhile, the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge will likely reopen on Friday, Oct. 11.

"We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm and the safety of our Guests and Cast Members remains our top priority," the resort added.

Is Universal Orlando Resort closing for Hurricane Milton?

Like Disney, Universal Orlando is also currently open with normal operating procedures.

"At this time, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather," Universal stated on its website.

Is SeaWorld Orlando closing for Hurricane Milton?

SeaWorld in Orlando is also open for parkgoers as of early Monday afternoon.

"At this time, SeaWorld Orlando remains open as we continue to monitor conditions," SeaWorld stated in an update on its website.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."