This Disneyland dessert is only on the menu one night each year

This dessert at Disneyland is so special, it's only on the menu one night each year.

The Sugar Piñata is served every year for the Napa Rose New Year’s Eve Gala. Napa Rose is located in Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

The dessert debuted about 10 years ago but then went off menu for some time. It was requested so often, however, that it made a comeback in recent years.

The Sugar Piñata is made with hot sugar melted into a ball and then air is hand-pumped into the sphere. Crack it open and a treat is waiting inside.

While you're only guaranteed the Sugar Piñata on New Year's Eve, it can be requested for other special occasions with a minimum of seven days notice.

It takes weeks to prepare enough Sugar Piñatas for the New Year's Eve celebration. Watch our video to find out why!