All the food debuting at Epcot's first Jewish holiday kitchen

The holidays at Walt Disney World are something to experience in person.

Interested in Disney? Add Disney as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Disney news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

While there's a LOT of food to be excited about at Epcot's International Festival of the Holidays, there's a new holiday kitchen that we cannot wait to try. L'Chaim! is the first holiday kitchen serving Jewish food. It will feature traditional Jewish dishes such as pastrami on rye, chicken and matzo ball soup, egg cream and more.

Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World Resort

The festival runs from Nov. 18 through Dec. 30, 2018. L'Chaim! holiday kitchen will be located between Morocco and France.

Here's the complete menu:

• Pastrami on rye with house-made pickles and deli mustard

• Potato knish with herb sour cream (a vegetarian and kid-approved dish).

• Chicken and matzo ball soup

• Black and white cookie

• Egg Cream: milk, chocolate syrup and seltzer (non-alcoholic)

• Brooklyn Brewery Brooklyn Lager

• Blue cosmo cocktail