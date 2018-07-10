Peter Pan floats have landed at Walt Disney World

Jul 10, 2018, 3:25 PM ET
PHOTO: A new Peter Pan float is available at Walt Disney World. Walt Disney World Resort
A new Peter Pan float is available at Walt Disney World.

Never is an awfully long time to not try this new Peter Pan float at Walt Disney World.

It just landed at Storybook Treats at Magic Kingdom Park.

OKAY. y’all have to get the Peter Pan Float at Storybook Treats. It’s super good!!!??

A post shared by Sarah? (@mickeyonmymind) on Jul 7, 2018 at 8:34am PDT

Made of Key Lime Ice Cream, Sprite, and a Chocolate “Feather,” it's a refreshing treat on a hot summer day. Perhaps after a spin on Peter Pan's Flight?

The new treat debuts 65 years after the movie Peter Pan was released in 1953.

