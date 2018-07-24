Most popular cruise destinations for 2018

Think all cruisers want is to sip a fruity drink on a tropical beach? Think again.

While there's nothing wrong with wanting to R&R on your next cruise, it seems that more travelers hitting the high seas are opting for destinations that have nothing to do with a beach.

Cruise Critic has announced the winners of its third annual Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards, naming the world’s most popular cruise destinations, based entirely on consumer ratings submitted with reviews on Cruise Critic. The awards name the top cruise destinations across 18 regions worldwide.

Glacier Bay in Alaska was named the most popular cruise destination in 2018 – receiving the highest ratings across the globe. "It’s one of the best Inside Passage locations for glacier and wildlife viewing, with its Margerie Glacier considered one of the most photogenic glaciers," according to the site.

“Our data regularly shows that whether you’re a first-time cruiser or you’ve sailed dozens of times, destination is a top consideration when shopping for a cruise," Colleen McDaniel, senior executive editor of Cruise Critic, told "Good Morning America." "While tropical destinations will always be popular among cruisers, what’s really exciting to see is the rise in esteem of destinations more known for their immersive and experiential offerings – places like Havana, Edinburgh and Arles."

Here's the list of the top spots for 2018:

1. Glacier Bay – Alaska

Cruise Critic Member WordWoman007

2. Arles – France

STOCK/Getty Images

3. Quebec City – Canada

Cruise Critic Member Rodash

4. Budapest – Hungary

Cruise Critic Member Hikerchick

5. Wurzburg – Germany

Cruise Critic Member JDandDJ

6. Durnstein – Austria

Cruise Critic Member rmayhew2010

7. Avignon – France

Cruise Critic Member Gary Florida

8. St. Petersburg – Russia

Cruise Critic Member SandiT

9. Dubrovnik – Croatia

Cruise Critic Member LesKeggin

10. Villefranche – France