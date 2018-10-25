Sydney's famed Bondi Beach welcomes summer with a mile of art

Kicking off the summer in Sydney is the world's largest free outdoor public sculpture exhibition.

This year, 450,000 visitors are expected over the 18-day exhibition that began this week.

Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi transforms more than a mile of the famous coast into a seaside museum, featuring more than 100 works of art by artists from Australia and 20 other countries.

The exhibition began in 1997 as a one-day event showing 64 sculptures.

It's now in its 22nd year and it gets more popular each year and is one of Sydney’s most-photographed events.