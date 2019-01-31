10 Instagram accounts to follow for major inspiration

Welcome to GMA’s New Year, Best You. As we ring in 2019, we are sharing everything you need to start the new year strong. From keeping your New Year’s resolutions going to Instagram-worthy meal prep to workout programs to eating plans to taking time for yourself, we have it all covered.

If you spend hours scrolling through Instagram but can't find any time to go to the gym or meal prep or give yourself a pep talk, we feel you.

Put your scrolling habit to good use with these 10 women killing it with inspiration on IG.

1. @basebodybabes

Felicia and Diana, the fit sisters behind Base Body Babes. will inspire you to grab a friend, or your sister, and get in a workout.

2. @mynameisjessamyn

Jessamyn Stanley is a body positive advocate and yoga guru who shares yoga moves along with her message of self love on the daily.

3. @ketokarma

Suzanne Ryan lost more than 100 pounds on the ketogenic diet that focuses on a very low-carb and high-fat and protein way of eating. She turned her success into a career, publishing a keto cookbook and sharing recipes with a side of inspiration on Instagram.

4. @thesinglewoman

Mandy Hale, a blogger turned bestselling author, is the woman behind this account that always seems to post the right words just when you need them.

5. @robinnyc

Robin Arzon traded her law career for fitness and is now a vice president and lead instructor at Peloton. She shares words of wisdom applicable to all parts of life, not just fitness.

6. @shauna_harrison

Shauna Harrison has impressive credentials -- a Ph.D. and a role as a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health -- and yoga skills that will blow you away. She is unafraid to do a yoga pose no matter where she is, and her captions to her poses will make you stop and think.

7. @thehealthyhustle

Emily Fayatte is a Flywheel instructor, marathon runner, personal trainer and life coach. The profile of her Instagram account, which is filled with healthy living tips, says it all: "Be the reason someone smiles today."

8. @serenawilliams

Tennis legend Serena Williams inspires by keeping it real on Instagram about being a mom and being a women in the public spotlight.

9. @cookieandkate

Kathryne Taylor is a self-taught cook from Oklahoma who shares photos and recipes of her #mealgoals. Taylor, author of "Love Real Food," also gives fun glimpses of her life outside the kitchen.

10. @hannahbronfman

Hannah Bronfman is a DJ and the founder of HBFit. She is also the author of "Do What Feels Good," and her Instagram -- full of workouts, recipes and self care -- will inspire you to do just that.