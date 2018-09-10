What does the health coach for stars like Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, Molly Sims, Emmy Rossum and Chelsea Handler do to kick off her day?

Kelly LeVeque, a Los Angeles-based holistic nutritionist, wakes up at 6 a.m. every day and follows a five-step routine that begins with skin care and ends with her signature smoothie.

LeVeque, the founder of Be Well By Kelly, is famous for her Fab Four Smoothie that is a staple of all her clients’ diets, including Garner, who shared it on Instagram.

LeVeque is not only a nutritionist to the stars but is also a best-selling author and a partner, with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue, on a wellness app. She is also expecting her first child in October.

LeVeque took "Good Morning America" inside her Los Angeles-area home to see how she powers her day.

1. Oil my skin

One of the first things I do in the morning is hydrate my skin. I always use a pure oil blend. I love rose hip seed oil and tamanu oil. They’re both high in antioxidants and a great way to re-hydrate your skin.

A few years ago I decided to clean up my beauty routine and one of the easiest ways to do that is to use a pure oil because they’re not full of toxins, chemicals or emulsifiers. It’s really important that I am diligent in my skin care routine to keep [my skin] hydrated and youthful.

2. Sit at my desk and journal my thoughts

Every morning I like to journal out my thoughts and my to-do list. It helps me prioritize what I need to get done for the day instead of being reactive to my inbox.

It’s a way to manifest what I want for my future, my business and ways that I can collaborate with other women. I really think my best ideas come first thing in the morning.

3. Practice yoga

I make it a priority to get my morning movement in, which is about a 30 to 35 minute yoga flow. It’s a meditative way for me to sort out my day. This is my time to focus.

If I don’t do movement in the morning, the day can easily get away from me.

It takes a commitment to get it done, since I feel more clear-headed, prepared and efficient during the day when I work out.

4. Take vitamins based on what I need

Sometimes it’s hard to remember to take your vitamins and supplements so I always make it a point to grab a big glass of water before I make my morning smoothie.

The foundational products I always remember to take are a multivitamin, Omega-3 for brain health, vitamin D-3 for hormone health and a probiotic for gut health.

Taking my supplements really reminds me to drink water. Not only do I know that I’m getting a base layer of nutrition, but I’m also getting a full glass of water on top of it.

A lot of clients aren’t in the habit of taking supplements or drinking water in the morning. So as a constant reminder, the best place to keep supplements is next to your coffee or tea maker, so you'll always be prompted to take their supplements as you're making your coffee or tea.

5. Make my Fab Four Smoothie

My Fab Four smoothie includes four main components – fat, fiber, protein and greens – so there’s a lot of variety within that formula.

I’m a creature of habit, so I’ll stick with the same smoothie for a few days/weeks, and when I get bored, I’ll change it up.

I favor a smoothie in the morning because it helps me continue to cleanse from the night before, while keeping me full and satisfied for hours.

In my previous corporate career I was flying a lot, so I wasn’t even eating, then would be starving before lunch and wouldn’t make the best choices. Once I started making smoothies, and understood the science behind how to make them to control my hunger, that really overhauled my entire routine.

Try LeVeque's digital smoothie builder here.