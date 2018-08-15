1-year-old shows off his impressive workout skills with his trainer dad

Aug 15, 2018, 2:41 PM ET
PHOTO: Jaymari Williams, 1, tries out training equipment.Courtesy Gino Williams
Jaymari Williams, 1, tries out training equipment.

A 1-year-old boy is already following in the footsteps of his athletic trainer dad.

"He sees me do it and he just mimics me," Gino Williams, a trainer for nine years and the owner of Team Athletic Training, said of his son, Jaymari.

Williams, 33, of Highland, California, shared a video on Instagram of Jaymari running a speed ladder behind him and doing squats.

"He’s always at the gym," Williams said of his youngest son. "He’s always doing something."

PHOTO: Jaymari Williams, 1, tries out training equipment.Courtesy Gino Williams
Jaymari Williams, 1, tries out training equipment.

Williams, a father of four, works with more than 300 kids in California on speed training and athletic performance training.

His advice for other parents looking to keep their kids active is to just lead by example.

PHOTO: Gino Williams poses with his 1-year-old son, Jaymari.Courtesy Gino Williams
Gino Williams poses with his 1-year-old son, Jaymari.

"Set the example. If you lead, they’ll follow," he said. "Parents have to practice what they preach at the same time."

PHOTO: Gino Williams, center, is the owner of Team Ignite Athletic Training in Highland, Calif. Courtesy Gino Williams
Gino Williams, center, is the owner of Team Ignite Athletic Training in Highland, Calif.

Looking for another fun way to workout with your kids? Try this yoga workout that uses the alphabet.

Comments