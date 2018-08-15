A 1-year-old boy is already following in the footsteps of his athletic trainer dad.

"He sees me do it and he just mimics me," Gino Williams, a trainer for nine years and the owner of Team Athletic Training, said of his son, Jaymari.

Williams, 33, of Highland, California, shared a video on Instagram of Jaymari running a speed ladder behind him and doing squats.

"He’s always at the gym," Williams said of his youngest son. "He’s always doing something."

Courtesy Gino Williams

Williams, a father of four, works with more than 300 kids in California on speed training and athletic performance training.

His advice for other parents looking to keep their kids active is to just lead by example.

Courtesy Gino Williams

"Set the example. If you lead, they’ll follow," he said. "Parents have to practice what they preach at the same time."

Courtesy Gino Williams

