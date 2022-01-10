Actor Bob Saget found dead in hotel room

Bob Saget has died.

The comedian and actor, who was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom "Full House," passed away Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday.

Deputies arrived at the hotel just after 4 p.m.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the tweet read. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Saget, who just began his "I Don't Do Negative Tour," had been traveling across the country.

On Saturday night, he did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, and early Sunday morning tweeted a photo of himself and wrote: "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s--t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

He shared the same message and image on Instagram.

Following the news of Saget's death, celebrities paid tribute to Saget on social media.

Fellow comedian Nikki Glaser tweeted, "I'll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny."

Actress Kat Dennings, who starred alongside Saget in the 2001 sitcom "Raising Dad," wrote on Twitter, "I just can't believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss."

In December, following the death of Betty White, Saget paid tribute to the actress in an Instagram post and reflected briefly about his thoughts on death.

"She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981," Saget wrote. "Well, if things work out by Betty's design -- in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don't know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this."

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.