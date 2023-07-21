'The View' co-founder, producer Bill Geddie dies at 68

Bill Geddie, the television producer who co-founded ABC's "The View" with Barbara Walters and served as its executive producer for 17 seasons, died Thursday, his family announced. He was 68.

In addition to his role in creating the groundbreaking daytime talk show, Geddie partnered with Walters and her production company for over 25 years, serving as executive producer, writer and director of the "The Barbara Walters Specials" and "The 10 Most Fascinating People." Geddie served as executive producer for ABC's "Tamron Hall" between 2019 and 2020 and was an Emmy-winning producer for "Good Morning America" early in his extensive career.

"He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even 'bigger than life' husband and dad," Geddie's family said in a statement to Variety. "He had a genuine love for television and entertainment."

They added, "He enjoyed connecting with people, and we know we are not the only ones who will miss his encouraging way of positive guidance. He did so with enthusiasm mixed with sarcasm. His special style of humor was filled with puns. He believed in honesty. He was a kind man of integrity and always wanted to do the right thing. He lived by example."

Geddie was born in San Antonio, Texas. An aspiring director, Geddie studied radio, television and film at the University of Texas at Austin. He began his career sweeping and buffing floors at KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City.

He later worked as news cameraman and editor at WKYC in Cleveland, winning numerous awards including six local Emmys and Regional Cameraman of the Year.

He was the recipient of four national Emmy Awards throughout his career, including a Lifetime Achievement award.

Geddie is survived by his wife Barbara and their two daughters, Allison and Lauren.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.