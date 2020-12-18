10,000 people told they must retake their COVID tests Those who had already received results were asked to disregard them.

Almost 10,000 people in Arizona recently tested for COVID-19 received disturbing text messages this week. Because a local lab wasn't able to keep up with the demand for testing, they'd all have to retested. Those who had already received results were asked to disregard them.

Emby Health, one of the biggest testing providers in the state, had seen an increase in testing that a local lab partner wasn't able to handle.

"This lab was not able to maintain their current turnaround time," CEO Raymond Embry told ABC News Phoenix affiliate KNXV-TV.

"We felt that it was in the best interest of the safety of our patients to advise them to come out and get retested."

Embry ended its partnership with the lab and sent out the following text message to patients:

TESTING UPDATE - If you have already received results please disregard. This message is to inform you that if you have an outstanding Covid-19 test prior to 12/13, you will need to be retested. Your test was sent to a local lab that has experienced extreme unanticipated delays. To ensure you receive results we now recommend being retested. All locations will accommodate patients needing a new test without an appointment. Please inform staff on-site that you did not receive your results and need to be retested. The former lab has been replaced and is no longer used. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for trusting us with your health.

The news comes as Arizona is seeing substantial COVID-19 spread, according to state officials.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, urged Arizonans to continue social distancing, wearing masks and refraining from gathering indoors, during a COVID-19 news briefing on Thursday.

"Our 600 contact tracers point again and again to situations where people socialize without taking the precautions that are required in most public places," Christ said.

As of Friday, Arizona had reported 442,671 infections and 7,819 deaths from the virus, according to the state health department.

