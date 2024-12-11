California child suspected of getting bird flu after drinking raw milk

Health officials in Marin County, California say a child with a suspected bird flu infection drank raw milk before getting sick.

“[Marin County Public Health] is reporting a suspected case of bird flu in a child who experienced fever and vomiting after drinking raw milk," according to a statement. "The child has recovered, and no other family members became sick, indicating no person-to person transmission.”

"MCPH is actively investigating this possible case of bird flu linked to raw milk consumption with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," the statement continued, further noting that "raw milk, which hasn't been pasteurized, poses a risk of spreading diseases, including influenza."

3D rendered image of highly pathogenic avian influenza. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

For now, the child is only suspected of having bird flu, pending tests to confirm the diagnosis. However, officials are concerned about the risks of drinking raw milk because it doesn't undergo pasteurization – a process that has been shown to kill bacteria and viruses, including bird flu. California is dealing with an ongoing bird flu outbreak in the state, with 32 human cases confirmed in the state so far, all but one of which officials say originated from exposure to sick cattle.

California health officials last week announced that it had "secured a broad, voluntary recall" of raw milk and cream products from supplier Raw Farm, LLC after it tested positive for the virus "at both retail and dairy storage and bottling sites."

It’s not yet clear whether people can become infected with bird flu from drinking raw milk, but studies in cats and mice suggest the animals can get sick from drinking contaminated raw milk.

The CDC continues to warn against drinking raw milk, which can contain bacteria and viruses that can lead to gastrointestinal distress. In rare cases, it can lead to more severe illness such as Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause paralysis.

There have been at least 58 human cases of bird flu so far this year in the U.S., according to the CDC, almost all of which have been farm workers exposed to infected livestock.