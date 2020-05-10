CDC Director Robert Redfield, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahnboth enter self-quarantine over COVID-19 exposure

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Director Dr. Robert Redfield, will be going into self-quarantine Saturday due to "low risk exposure" to someone with the novel coronavirus.

Redfield will be entering self-quarantine less than a day after Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said he would be isolating himself for similar reasons.

"CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has been determined to have had a low risk exposure on May 6 to a person at the White House who has COVID-19," the CDC said in a statement. "He is feeling fine, and has no symptoms. He will be teleworking for the next two weeks. In the event Dr. Redfield must go to the White House to fulfill any responsibilities as part of WHTF on COVID-19 he will be following CDC Safety Practices for Critical Infrastructure Workers Who May Have Had Exposure to a Person with Suspected or Confirmed COVID-19."

"Those guidelines call for Dr. Redfield and anyone working on the Task Force at the WH to have their temperature taken and screened for symptoms each day, wear a face covering, and distance themselves from others," the agency added.

An FDA spokeswoman confirmed Saturday morning that Hahn also came in contact with an individual who tested positive. As a result of that contact, he was tested but that came back negative.

Commissioner of Food and Drugs Stephen Hahn speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House, April 24, 2020. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

He is in self-quarantine as well.

"As Dr. Hahn wrote in a note to staff yesterday, he recently came into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19," the FDA said in a statement. "Per CDC guidelines, he is now in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. He immediately took a diagnostic test and tested negative for the virus."

Hahn and Redfield would have regularly come in contact with Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump in consulting with the White House coronavirus task force. Both men have been tested multiple times and come back negative, though it's unclear if they've been tested again this weekend.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 22, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump said on Friday he would "probably" have another test after a military service member -- a personal valet who had brought him Diet Cokes in the Oval Office -- had tested positive.

Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, who's married to top Trump policy adviser Stephen Miller, also was revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

It is not clear who tested positive for coronavirus and came into contact with Redfield and Hahn.