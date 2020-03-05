Coronavirus live updates: Cluster of cases linked to cruise ship as US death toll climbs to 11 A small cluster of cases in California have been linked to a cruise ship.

An outbreak of a new virus that emerged in China about two months ago has now infected more than 93,000 people globally and has claimed over 3,000 lives.

Today's biggest developments:

Facebook closes Seattle office after contractor tests positive.

Cluster of cases in California linked to cruise ship.

11 Americans have been killed by virus.

Here's the latest on the developing situation. All times are Eastern.

5:24 a.m. Facebook closes Seattle office after contractor tests positive

“A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the COVID-19. We’ve notified our employees and are following the advice of public health officials to prioritize everyone’s health and safety,” Anthony Harrison, Facebook company spokesperson.

4:04 a.m. Cluster of cases in California linked to cruise ship

Public health officials are investigating a "small cluster" of coronavirus cases in Northern California connected to a cruise ship that sailed round-trip from San Francisco to Mexico last month.

Princess Cruises, a cruise line headquartered in Santa Clarita, announced late Wednesday that it had been notified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the cases include guests who were on the previous Grand Princess voyage from Feb. 11 to 21.

The Grand Princess is currently at sea, and the cruise line has cancelled the ship's call to the Mexican port city of Ensenada so that it can sail back to San Francisco early.

"While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently on board, the CDC has identified groups of guests and crew who will be tested before arrival into San Francisco," Princess Cruises said in a statement Wednesday night. "Public health officials have advised that no guests will be permitted to disembark until all results have been received. Out of an abundance of caution, all guests who have been identified for testing have been asked to remain in their staterooms. We will continue to proceed under the guidance of the U.S. CDC and local authorities."

In this photo taken on Feb. 11, 2020, the Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate Bridge as it arrives from Hawaii in San Francisco. Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

The cruise line has also canceled the upcoming Grand Princess Hawaii cruise set to depart Saturday. All guests will receive a full refund as well as a "future cruise credit" equal to the cost of the fare paid for the canceled voyage, the cruise line said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening after announcing the state had 53 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including one death. The deceased patient is a resident of Placer County who was on board the Grand Princess last month.

Newsom said he delayed the cruise ship’s arrival to give federal officials more time to prepare. The CDC will be flying testing kits to the cruise ship before being turned around in a matter of hours on shore.

So far, 11 people in the United States have died from the newly identified virus, known officially as COVID-19, which emerged in China back in December and has since spread to dozens of other countries.