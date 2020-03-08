Coronavirus live updates: Grand Princess cruise ship with 21 positive cases of coronavirus to dock in Oakland Monday The captain initially announced to passengers that they would dock on Sunday.

The number of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus continues to creep north of 100,000 as states in the U.S. announce new cases every day.

The virus has spread to every continent except for Antarctica after it first broke out in Wuhan, China, in December.

On Sunday morning, Vermont announced its first presumptive case of the virus, while on Saturday Hawaii and Utah announced that residents in their states had tested positive.

Those two patients had recently traveled aboard Grand Princess cruise ships, according to state officials.

Today's biggest developments:

Grand Princess cruise ship to dock in Oakland

Vermont announces first presumptive case

U.S. death toll remains at 19

Here is how the situation is unfolded on Sunday. All times eastern. Please check back for updates

11:40 a.m. New York governor calls for CDC to allow testing from private labs

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for not letting the state of New York use private laboratories to test for the coronavirus.

Cuomo said the "single-best thing" health officials can do is test for the virus to identify and isolate the positive cases.

The Wadsworth Center, which is run by the New York State Department of Health in Albany, is now overwhelmed with the number of coronavirus tests, so Cuomo is looking to enlist the help of private labs to keep up with the demand.

One of the labs is run by hospital system Northwell Lab, which is equipped with automated testing -- or machines with the ability to run 120 samples at a time.

"It expands exponentially the amount of tests that can be done," Cuomo said.

11 a.m. Vermont announces 1st presumptive case

A patient in Vermont is the state's first presumptive case of the coronavirus, the Vermont Department of Health announced Sunday morning.

The adult patient is currently hospitalized in an airborne infection isolation room, and health officials are currently investigating his or her travel and possible exposure history.

Individuals who have been in close contact with the patient will also be assessed for their exposure risk.

Earlier

The cruise ship with 21 positive cases of coronavirus and more than 1,000 elderly passengers on board is slated to dock in Oakland on Monday, according to officials.

The captain of the ship initially announced to passengers late Saturday night that they would be docking in Oakland on Sunday afternoon.

Guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California, cruise staff announced to passengers. California residents who don't require immediate care will go to a federally operated isolation facility in the state for testing and isolation.

A volunteer from Blue Sky Rescue wears a protective suit as she fumigates and disinfects an area of a local bus station, March 7, 2020, in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Americans from states other than California will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states, according to the announcement.

Four of the passengers are Georgia residents and are expected to arrive at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta late Monday or early Tuesday, said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

A patient who had traveled aboard a Grand Princess cruise ship in early February became Hawaii's first case of the virus, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Saturday.

Utah's first patient to test positive is also believed to have traveled on a Grand Princess cruise ship, according to state officials, but not the one that is currently off the coast of San Francisco.

The Carnival cruise ship Panorama has been cleared to disembark in Long Beach, California, on Sunday morning after a passenger tested negative for COVID-19. A guest aboard the cruise had been taken to the hospital in Long Beach for evaluation, according to the cruise line.

