Trump administration 'working very hard' on coronavirus: HHS Secretary Ben Carson

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson reiterated that the Trump administration is working very hard and looking at all the evidence on the novel coronavirus on ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

"You can look at worst case scenarios, you can look at best case scenarios, the thing that needs to be understood that we are working very hard, looking at all of the evidence on a day-by-day basis making recommendations based on that," Carson said.

"And we need to be working together, federal, state and local health officials and the medical professionals -- who are very good in this country, by the way -- and they're the ones who are making the determination about who needs to be tested," he added.

In more than 100 countries, at least 106,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 3,594 people have died, according to numbers released by Johns Hopkins University Sunday morning. In the U.S., at least 433 cases of the virus have been reported in 31 states and Washington, D.C. and 19 people have died.

The Italian prime minister recently announced travel restrictions in the Lombardy region of northern Italy which would limit movement in, out and around the region through April 3.

New York, where there have been 76 cases of novel coronavirus, declared a state of emergency on Saturday and public events around the world have been cancelled.

FILE PHOTO: Ben Carson speaks at CPAC 2016 March 4, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday that doctors can prescribe the coronavirus test to any American, regardless of symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidance on Tuesday, which had previously limited testing to people who had traveled in regions affected by the outbreak.

"At the present moment we've distributed more than 1 million tests, and in cooperation with those same commercial labs that I mentioned, we'll be expanding access to tests in the weeks ahead to every American," Pence said.

President Donald Trump signed an emergency funding bill that allocates $3.8 million to combat novel coronavirus Friday.

Carson called the White House coronavirus task force "extremely capable" during a House Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Friday. He also said that HUD has sent information on best practices to all public housing agencies in the U.S.

"People can still go about their normal lives.This is not going to impact most people," he said at the hearing, adding that the Trump administration is working with medical experts to come up with treatments for coronavirus symptoms and a vaccine at "record speed."

